Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DURECT were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

