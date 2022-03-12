Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

