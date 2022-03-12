Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,407,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,852,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 749,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 226,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

