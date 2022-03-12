Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,351 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 217,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

