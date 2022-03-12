M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

