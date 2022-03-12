M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.29.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

