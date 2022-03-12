M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,085 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $10,124,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $238.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.96. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.