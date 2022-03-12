Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

