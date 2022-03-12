Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.84. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 25,816 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

