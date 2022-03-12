Miles Gareth Jakeman Acquires 17,391 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman acquired 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £10,086.78 ($13,216.43).

Miles Gareth Jakeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Miles Gareth Jakeman acquired 18,018 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £10,090.08 ($13,220.75).

LON:GETB opened at GBX 57.68 ($0.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £28.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. GetBusy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.92.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

