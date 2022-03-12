Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Youdao worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Youdao by 125.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Youdao stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

