Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,946,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,569,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 334,737 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $59.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

