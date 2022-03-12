Millennium Management LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

CAL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

