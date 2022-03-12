Millennium Management LLC Sells 10,682 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

