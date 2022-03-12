Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Minerva Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $10,574,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

