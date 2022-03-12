Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 101,581 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.30. 2,077,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,091. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

