Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 830,468 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $74,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,166 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.55. 3,249,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.53.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

