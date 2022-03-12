Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

