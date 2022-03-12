Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $13.65. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 243,981 shares traded.
MITEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.56.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
