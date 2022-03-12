Mizuho Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $325.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of MDB opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 72.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

