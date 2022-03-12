Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

MC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

