Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.63. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 21.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.