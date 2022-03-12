Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.