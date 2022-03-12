Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

MEG opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $797,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

