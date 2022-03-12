Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $45,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

