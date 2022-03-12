Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $52,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $233.92 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.