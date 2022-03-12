Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.36 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

