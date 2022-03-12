Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

