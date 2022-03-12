Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $623.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

