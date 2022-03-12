Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $143.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

