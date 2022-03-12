Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.