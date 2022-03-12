Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKB opened at $45.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

