Morgan Stanley Has $11.92 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Mueller Water Products worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

