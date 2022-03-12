Morgan Stanley Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $468.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $468.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.15.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $379.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.90. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $341.30 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.