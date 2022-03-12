Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.55) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.27) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,166.67 ($54.59).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,391.50 ($44.44) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,760.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,879.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £87.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,222.22). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,122.64). Insiders purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 in the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

