Morgan Stanley Sells 40,213 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

