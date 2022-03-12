Morgan Stanley Sells 7,613 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Sprott worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SII opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Sprott (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.