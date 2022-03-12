MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($82.85).

MorphoSys stock opened at €23.61 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($22.57) and a 52 week high of €87.40 ($95.00). The company has a market capitalization of $806.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.25.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

