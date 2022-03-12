mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)
