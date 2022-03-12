mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

