MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $12.48. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 55,866 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
