MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $12.48. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 55,866 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

