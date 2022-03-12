NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Sells $169,050.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 9.33. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

