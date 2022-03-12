National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$108.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.27.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$97.75 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.90 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.09. The company has a market cap of C$33.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,827,410.80. Insiders bought 13,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,760 over the last 90 days.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

