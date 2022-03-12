National Bankshares Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$19.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 303.40. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.59 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,685,549.02. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

