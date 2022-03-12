National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.