National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $416,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

