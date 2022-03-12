National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) versus iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Survey

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 25.32% 48.29% 24.71% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares National Research and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $147.95 million 6.35 $37.47 million $1.47 25.10 iSpecimen $11.14 million 3.04 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National Research and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.46%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

