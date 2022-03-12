Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTCO. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.
NTCO stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
