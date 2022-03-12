Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.82. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.