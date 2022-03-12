Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NLTX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.12.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.