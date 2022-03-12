Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NLTX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.