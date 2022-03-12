Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.